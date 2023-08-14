Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Nolan Jones and his .543 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is hitting .262 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks.
- In 35 of 61 games this season (57.4%) Jones has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (23.0%).
- In 10 games this year, he has gone deep (16.4%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Jones has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (27.9%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (14.8%).
- He has scored in 22 games this year (36.1%), including multiple runs in five games.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|35
|.250
|AVG
|.270
|.337
|OBP
|.348
|.452
|SLG
|.500
|7
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|18
|25/11
|K/BB
|56/14
|5
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 145 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Kelly will look to grab his 10th win when he makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 21st of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.20 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering six hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.20), 22nd in WHIP (1.169), and 23rd in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
