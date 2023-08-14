Monday's contest features the Arizona Diamondbacks (59-59) and the Colorado Rockies (45-73) clashing at Coors Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:40 PM ET on August 14.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Merrill Kelly (9-5, 3.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chris Flexen (1-5, 7.92 ERA).

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-7.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rockies' ATS record is 1-2-0 over their last 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in three of those games).

The Rockies have been victorious in 41, or 39.8%, of the 103 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has come away with a win two times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (499 total), Colorado is the 23rd-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.49 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule