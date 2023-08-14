Merrill Kelly starts for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET at Coors Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 116 home runs.

Colorado is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored 499 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

The Rockies rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.4 whiffs per contest.

Colorado strikes out just 7.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.49 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined 1.518 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies' Chris Flexen (1-5) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up five earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Flexen has not earned a quality start in seven starts this season.

Flexen will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 20 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 Brewers L 7-6 Away Chris Flexen Adrian Houser 8/10/2023 Dodgers L 2-1 Away Ty Blach Clayton Kershaw 8/11/2023 Dodgers L 6-1 Away Austin Gomber Lance Lynn 8/12/2023 Dodgers L 4-1 Away Peter Lambert Tony Gonsolin 8/13/2023 Dodgers L 8-3 Away Kyle Freeland Julio Urías 8/14/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Chris Flexen Merrill Kelly 8/15/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Ty Blach - 8/16/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Austin Gomber Ryne Nelson 8/18/2023 White Sox - Home Peter Lambert Michael Kopech 8/19/2023 White Sox - Home Kyle Freeland Jesse Scholtens 8/20/2023 White Sox - Home Chris Flexen Dylan Cease

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.