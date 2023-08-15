On Tuesday, Elias Diaz (hitting .121 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Mantiply. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .263 with 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks.

Diaz has reached base via a hit in 65 games this year (of 104 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (10.6%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).

In 31 games this year (29.8%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (14.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 30 games this season (28.8%), including multiple runs in four games.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 54 .294 AVG .236 .340 OBP .297 .494 SLG .338 20 XBH 11 7 HR 4 30 RBI 21 35/14 K/BB 52/15 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings