Alan Trejo vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Alan Trejo and his .474 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Slade Cecconi and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alan Trejo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Rockies vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs Diamondbacks
|Rockies vs Diamondbacks Odds
|Rockies vs Diamondbacks Prediction
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo is hitting .253 with 11 doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- Trejo has picked up a hit in 50.9% of his 57 games this season, with multiple hits in 12.3% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 57 games played this year, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 16 games this year (28.1%), Trejo has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 21.1% of his games this season (12 of 57), with two or more runs four times (7.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Rockies Players vs the Diamondbacks
- Click Here for Ryan McMahon
- Click Here for Elias Díaz
- Click Here for Elehuris Montero
- Click Here for Ezequiel Tovar
- Click Here for Brendan Rodgers
- Click Here for Nolan Jones
- Click Here for Mike Toglia
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|29
|.235
|AVG
|.267
|.254
|OBP
|.320
|.338
|SLG
|.378
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|8
|14/2
|K/BB
|26/7
|1
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.67).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (148 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cecconi (0-0) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the righty tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.