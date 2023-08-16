Charlie Blackmon vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Slade Cecconi and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon is batting .271 with 14 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 23 walks.
- Blackmon has picked up a hit in 72.4% of his 58 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.6% of them.
- He has gone deep in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 58), and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.8% of his games this year, Blackmon has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (13.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored a run in 29 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|25
|.290
|AVG
|.245
|.371
|OBP
|.333
|.476
|SLG
|.372
|14
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|19
|RBI
|8
|15/15
|K/BB
|18/8
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (148 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cecconi (0-0) pitches for the Diamondbacks to make his second start of the season.
- His last time out was in relief on Saturday when the right-hander threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up just one hit.
