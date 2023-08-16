Elias Diaz -- with an on-base percentage of .118 in his past 10 games, 196 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Slade Cecconi on the hill, on August 16 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .260 with 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 105 games this year, with multiple hits in 24.8% of them.

He has hit a home run in 10.5% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Diaz has driven home a run in 31 games this year (29.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 28.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 3.8%.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 54 .287 AVG .236 .333 OBP .297 .483 SLG .338 20 XBH 11 7 HR 4 30 RBI 21 35/14 K/BB 52/15 1 SB 0

