Ezequiel Tovar vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .590 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Slade Cecconi and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has an OPS of .719, fueled by an OBP of .291 and a team-best slugging percentage of .429 this season.
- In 69.9% of his 113 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 113 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (11.5%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Tovar has driven in a run in 40 games this year (35.4%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (8.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 49 of 113 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Other Rockies Players vs the Diamondbacks
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|57
|.278
|AVG
|.237
|.318
|OBP
|.264
|.459
|SLG
|.400
|22
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|7
|28
|RBI
|25
|54/9
|K/BB
|69/9
|2
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.67).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (148 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will look to Cecconi (0-0) in his second start this season.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the righty tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering one hit.
