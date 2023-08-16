The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .590 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Slade Cecconi and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi

Slade Cecconi TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has an OPS of .719, fueled by an OBP of .291 and a team-best slugging percentage of .429 this season.

In 69.9% of his 113 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 113 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (11.5%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Tovar has driven in a run in 40 games this year (35.4%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (8.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 49 of 113 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rockies Players vs the Diamondbacks

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 57 .278 AVG .237 .318 OBP .264 .459 SLG .400 22 XBH 21 6 HR 7 28 RBI 25 54/9 K/BB 69/9 2 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings