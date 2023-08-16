After batting .086 with a double, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Mike Toglia and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Slade Cecconi) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia is hitting .160 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Toglia has gotten a hit in 15 of 32 games this year (46.9%), with multiple hits twice.

In 32 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Toglia has driven in a run in seven games this year (21.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In 12 of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .196 AVG .127 .268 OBP .172 .275 SLG .218 2 XBH 3 1 HR 1 4 RBI 3 20/5 K/BB 20/2 1 SB 0

