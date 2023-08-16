How to Watch the Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 16
Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will play Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 119 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.
- Colorado is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .398 this season.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.
- Colorado has scored 510 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).
- The Rockies rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado averages just 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.
- Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.49 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.514 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will send Austin Gomber (9-9) to the mound for his 25th start this season.
- The left-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- He has started 24 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.
- Gomber has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 24 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/11/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-1
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Lance Lynn
|8/12/2023
|Dodgers
|L 4-1
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Tony Gonsolin
|8/13/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-3
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Julio Urías
|8/14/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-4
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Merrill Kelly
|8/15/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 8-5
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Joe Mantiply
|8/16/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Slade Cecconi
|8/18/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Peter Lambert
|Michael Kopech
|8/19/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Jesse Scholtens
|8/20/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Dylan Cease
|8/22/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Zack Littell
|8/23/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Aaron Civale
