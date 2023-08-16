Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks on August 16, 2023
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Player prop betting options for Corbin Carroll, Ryan McMahon and others are available in the Arizona Diamondbacks-Colorado Rockies matchup at Coors Field on Wednesday, starting at 3:10 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has collected 105 hits with 25 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a .248/.331/.455 slash line on the year.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 112 hits with 23 doubles, six triples, 21 home runs, 45 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen 35 bases.
- He's slashed .271/.353/.508 on the year.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 14
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 13
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 11
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has 34 doubles, 26 home runs, 47 walks and 78 RBI (117 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.
- He has a .270/.343/.528 slash line on the season.
- Walker brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .421 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 13
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 12
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 11
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
