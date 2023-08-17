The New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces hit the floor in the only matchup on the WNBA slate today.

Today's WNBA Games

The Las Vegas Aces play the New York Liberty

The Liberty travel to face the Aces on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Prime Video and YES

Prime Video and YES Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LVA Record: 27-3

27-3 NYL Record: 24-6

24-6 LVA Stats: 94.0 PPG (first in WNBA), 79.6 Opp. PPG (second)

94.0 PPG (first in WNBA), 79.6 Opp. PPG (second) NYL Stats: 88.5 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.7 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (21.3 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 1.9 APG)

A'ja Wilson (21.3 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 1.9 APG) NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.3 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -6.5

-6.5 LVA Odds to Win: -278

-278 NYL Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 175 points

