Alex Michelsen will start the Winston-Salem Open in Winston Salem, North Carolina against Juan Pablo Varillas in the round of 64. He was beaten by Maxime Cressy in the round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open (his last tournament). Michelsen is +4000 to win this tournament at Wake Forest University Tennis Complex.

Michelsen at the 2023 Winston-Salem Open

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: August 18-27

August 18-27 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Michelsen's Next Match

Michelsen will begin play at the Winston-Salem Open by facing Varillas in the round of 64 on Sunday, August 20 (at 6:30 PM ET).

Michelsen Stats

In his last tournament, the Truist Atlanta Open, Michelsen was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 105-ranked Cressy, 3-6, 3-6.

Michelsen is 9-6 over the past year, with zero tournament wins.

Michelsen is 4-3 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Michelsen, over the past year, has played 15 matches across all court surfaces, and 23.6 games per match.

In his seven matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Michelsen has played 21.3 games per match.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Michelsen has won 84.5% of his games on serve, and 18.4% on return.

Michelsen has won 0% of his return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, he has claimed 66.7% of his service games during that timeframe.

