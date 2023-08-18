Find the injury report for the Minnesota Lynx (14-16), which currently has two players listed, as the Lynx prepare for their matchup against the Seattle Storm (9-21) at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday, August 18 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Lynx fell in their most recent outing 91-73 against the Fever on Thursday.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lindsay Allen Out Thumb 6.2 2.4 4.5 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Seattle Storm Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabby Williams Out Foot 8.4 3.6 3.8

Lynx vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Lynx Player Leaders

Napheesa Collier posts 21.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game -- both team highs. She is also putting up 2.4 assists, shooting 47.9% from the field and 30.9% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Kayla McBride is putting up 12.9 points, 2 assists and 3 rebounds per contest.

Dorka Juhasz puts up 5.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. At the other end, she delivers 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Diamond Miller puts up 12.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. At the other end, she delivers 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jessica Shepard averages 9.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. At the other end, she delivers 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Lynx vs. Storm Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lynx -1.5 161.5

