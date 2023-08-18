The Winston-Salem Open is nearing its close in Winston Salem, North Carolina, as Max Purcell heads into a quarterfinal versus Jiri Lehecka. Purcell is +700 (fifth-best odds in the field) to win this tournament at Wake Forest University Tennis Complex.

Purcell at the 2023 Winston-Salem Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: August 18-27

August 18-27 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Purcell's Next Match

After getting past Tallon Griekspoor 7-6, 7-6, Purcell will meet Lehecka in the quarterfinals on Thursday, August 24 at 4:00 PM ET.

Purcell Stats

Purcell defeated Griekspoor 7-6, 7-6 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.

Through 13 tournaments over the past year, Purcell is 15-13 and has yet to win a title.

In seven hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Purcell is 13-7 in matches.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Purcell has played 28 matches and 25.6 games per match.

On hard courts, Purcell has played 20 matches over the past 12 months, and 24.6 games per match.

Over the past year, Purcell has been victorious in 17.3% of his return games and 79.9% of his service games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Purcell has won 86.2% of his games on serve and 19.7% on return.

