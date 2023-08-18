Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. White Sox on August 18, 2023
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Oddsmakers have set player props for Ryan McMahon and others when the Colorado Rockies host the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
Rockies vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 108 hits with 25 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs, 53 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .252/.334/.464 on the season.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 16
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jurickson Profar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Profar Stats
- Jurickson Profar has 97 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 43 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .241/.320/.370 so far this year.
- Profar enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double.
Profar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 16
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 15
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 13
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has 105 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 30 walks and 62 RBI.
- He's slashing .251/.315/.425 on the season.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Cubs
|Aug. 16
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 13
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 11
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
