Ryan McMahon vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon (.243 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 3-for-5 in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.334) and total hits (108) this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.
- McMahon has picked up a hit in 63.2% of his 114 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.4% of them.
- Looking at the 114 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 19 of them (16.7%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- McMahon has driven home a run in 39 games this year (34.2%), including more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 45.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.9%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|59
|.275
|AVG
|.230
|.348
|OBP
|.321
|.507
|SLG
|.423
|26
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|9
|39
|RBI
|23
|75/23
|K/BB
|73/30
|2
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff paces MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (166 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech (5-10 with a 4.58 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 23rd of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.58 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .224 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.