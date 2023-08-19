Brendan Rodgers vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Saturday, Brendan Rodgers (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a triple, two walks and eight RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Jesse Scholtens. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-5 with a double, a triple and two RBI) against the White Sox.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate
- Rodgers is batting .231 with four doubles, a triple and two walks.
- Rodgers has gotten a hit in eight of 13 games this year (61.5%), with at least two hits on four occasions (30.8%).
- In 13 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Rodgers has driven home a run in five games this year (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 23.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (23.1%), including one multi-run game.
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|.267
|AVG
|.182
|.290
|OBP
|.250
|.467
|SLG
|.182
|5
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|1
|9/1
|K/BB
|7/1
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scholtens (1-5 with a 3.20 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.20, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .251 against him.
