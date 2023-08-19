The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon (.353 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

Jesse Scholtens TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon has 14 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 25 walks while batting .275.

Blackmon is batting .417 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 73.3% of his 60 games this season, Blackmon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

In 8.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Blackmon has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (20 of 60), with two or more RBI eight times (13.3%).

He has scored in 30 games this season (50.0%), including seven multi-run games (11.7%).

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 25 .297 AVG .245 .383 OBP .333 .477 SLG .372 14 XBH 8 3 HR 2 20 RBI 8 15/17 K/BB 18/8 0 SB 0

