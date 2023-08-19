On Saturday, Nolan Jones (.622 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Colorado Rockies play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Jesse Scholtens. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

Jesse Scholtens TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is hitting .270 with 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks.

Jones will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Jones has had a hit in 39 of 65 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits 15 times (23.1%).

Looking at the 65 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (16.9%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Jones has driven in a run in 20 games this season (30.8%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (16.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 38.5% of his games this season (25 of 65), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 35 .270 AVG .270 .354 OBP .348 .490 SLG .500 10 XBH 16 6 HR 6 16 RBI 18 28/13 K/BB 56/14 5 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings