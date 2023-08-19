Nolan Jones vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Saturday, Nolan Jones (.622 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Colorado Rockies play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Jesse Scholtens. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is hitting .270 with 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks.
- Jones will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Jones has had a hit in 39 of 65 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits 15 times (23.1%).
- Looking at the 65 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (16.9%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Jones has driven in a run in 20 games this season (30.8%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (16.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 38.5% of his games this season (25 of 65), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|35
|.270
|AVG
|.270
|.354
|OBP
|.348
|.490
|SLG
|.500
|10
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|18
|28/13
|K/BB
|56/14
|5
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.67).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scholtens (1-5) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.20 ERA in 56 1/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 3.20 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .251 to opposing batters.
