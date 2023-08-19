The Chicago White Sox and Colorado Rockies will meet on Saturday at Coors Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Luis Robert and Ryan McMahon among those expected to step up at the plate.

Rockies vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 124 home runs.

Fueled by 373 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 19th in MLB with a .403 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies rank 17th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.

Colorado has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 531 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.4 strikeouts per game.

Colorado has a 7.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.49 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined 1.510 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies' Kyle Freeland (4-13) will make his 24th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has started 23 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Freeland has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Dodgers L 8-3 Away Kyle Freeland Julio Urías 8/14/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Home Chris Flexen Merrill Kelly 8/15/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-5 Home Ty Blach Joe Mantiply 8/16/2023 Diamondbacks L 9-7 Home Austin Gomber Slade Cecconi 8/18/2023 White Sox W 14-1 Home Peter Lambert Michael Kopech 8/19/2023 White Sox - Home Kyle Freeland Jesse Scholtens 8/20/2023 White Sox - Home Chris Flexen Dylan Cease 8/22/2023 Rays - Away Ty Blach Zack Littell 8/23/2023 Rays - Away Austin Gomber Aaron Civale 8/24/2023 Rays - Away Peter Lambert - 8/25/2023 Orioles - Away Kyle Freeland Kyle Gibson

