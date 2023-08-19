Saturday's game that pits the Colorado Rockies (47-75) against the Chicago White Sox (48-74) at Coors Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rockies. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on August 19.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Jesse Scholtens (1-5) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (4-13) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rockies 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-7.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Rockies' ATS record is 2-2-0 over their last 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in four of those contests).

The Rockies have come away with 42 wins in the 106 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a mark of 42-64 in contests where bookmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (531 total), Colorado is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.49 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule