How to Watch the Rockies vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 20
Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox will hit the field against the Colorado Rockies and projected starter Chris Flexen on Sunday at Coors Field.
Rockies vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit 125 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- Colorado ranks 18th in the majors with a .404 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies' .250 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
- Colorado has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 542 (4.4 per game).
- The Rockies have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rockies rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.4 whiffs per contest.
- Colorado has a 7.2 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.
- Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.48) in the majors this season.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.509 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will hand the ball to Flexen (1-5) for his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
- None of Flexen's eight starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.
- Flexen will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- In 21 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/14/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-4
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Merrill Kelly
|8/15/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 8-5
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Joe Mantiply
|8/16/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 9-7
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Slade Cecconi
|8/18/2023
|White Sox
|W 14-1
|Home
|Peter Lambert
|Michael Kopech
|8/19/2023
|White Sox
|W 11-5
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Jesse Scholtens
|8/20/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Dylan Cease
|8/22/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Zack Littell
|8/23/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Aaron Civale
|8/24/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|-
|8/25/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Kyle Gibson
|8/26/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Cole Irvin
