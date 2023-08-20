Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox will hit the field against the Colorado Rockies and projected starter Chris Flexen on Sunday at Coors Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit 125 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Colorado ranks 18th in the majors with a .404 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies' .250 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Colorado has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 542 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Rockies rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.4 whiffs per contest.

Colorado has a 7.2 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.48) in the majors this season.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.509 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Flexen (1-5) for his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

None of Flexen's eight starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Flexen will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

In 21 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/14/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Home Chris Flexen Merrill Kelly 8/15/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-5 Home Ty Blach Joe Mantiply 8/16/2023 Diamondbacks L 9-7 Home Austin Gomber Slade Cecconi 8/18/2023 White Sox W 14-1 Home Peter Lambert Michael Kopech 8/19/2023 White Sox W 11-5 Home Kyle Freeland Jesse Scholtens 8/20/2023 White Sox - Home Chris Flexen Dylan Cease 8/22/2023 Rays - Away Ty Blach Zack Littell 8/23/2023 Rays - Away Austin Gomber Aaron Civale 8/24/2023 Rays - Away Peter Lambert - 8/25/2023 Orioles - Away Kyle Freeland Kyle Gibson 8/26/2023 Orioles - Away Chris Flexen Cole Irvin

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.