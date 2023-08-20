Rockies vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 20
Sunday's contest at Coors Field has the Colorado Rockies (48-75) matching up with the Chicago White Sox (48-75) at 3:10 PM ET (on August 20). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Rockies, so it should be a tight matchup.
The White Sox will call on Dylan Cease (5-6) versus the Rockies and Chris Flexen (1-5).
Rockies vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rockies 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
Rockies Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 2-7.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- The Rockies have put together a 2-2-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in four of those games).
- The Rockies have won in 43, or 40.2%, of the 107 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Colorado has a win-loss record of 27-54 when favored by +130 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 43.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Colorado is the No. 20 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (542 total runs).
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.48 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 14
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-4
|Chris Flexen vs Merrill Kelly
|August 15
|Diamondbacks
|L 8-5
|Ty Blach vs Joe Mantiply
|August 16
|Diamondbacks
|L 9-7
|Austin Gomber vs Slade Cecconi
|August 18
|White Sox
|W 14-1
|Peter Lambert vs Michael Kopech
|August 19
|White Sox
|W 11-5
|Kyle Freeland vs Jesse Scholtens
|August 20
|White Sox
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Dylan Cease
|August 22
|@ Rays
|-
|Ty Blach vs Zack Littell
|August 23
|@ Rays
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Aaron Civale
|August 24
|@ Rays
|-
|Peter Lambert vs TBA
|August 25
|@ Orioles
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Kyle Gibson
|August 26
|@ Orioles
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Cole Irvin
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.