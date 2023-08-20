Sunday's contest at Coors Field has the Colorado Rockies (48-75) matching up with the Chicago White Sox (48-75) at 3:10 PM ET (on August 20). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Rockies, so it should be a tight matchup.

The White Sox will call on Dylan Cease (5-6) versus the Rockies and Chris Flexen (1-5).

Rockies vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rockies 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 2-7.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Rockies have put together a 2-2-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in four of those games).

The Rockies have won in 43, or 40.2%, of the 107 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has a win-loss record of 27-54 when favored by +130 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 43.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 20 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (542 total runs).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.48 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule