In the only matchup on the Premier League schedule on Monday, Arsenal FC and Crystal Palace hit the pitch at Selhurst Park.

There is live coverage available for all the action in Premier League on Monday, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Premier League Streaming Live Today

Watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal FC

Arsenal FC (1-0-0) travels to play Crystal Palace (1-0-0) at Selhurst Park in Leicester.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network and Fubo TV

Favorite: Arsenal FC (-170)

Arsenal FC (-170) Underdog: Crystal Palace (+475)

Crystal Palace (+475) Draw: (+320)

