Elehuris Montero vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Elehuris Montero -- with a slugging percentage of .571 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the hill, on August 22 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Explore More About This Game
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is batting .220 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and six walks.
- Montero has gotten at least one hit in 47.2% of his games this year (25 of 53), with multiple hits 10 times (18.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.4% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Montero has driven in a run in 18 games this season (34.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (9.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 17 games this year (32.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|27
|.310
|AVG
|.140
|.341
|OBP
|.158
|.452
|SLG
|.312
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|11
|28/5
|K/BB
|46/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (133 total, 1.1 per game).
- Littell makes the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.99 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.99, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .272 against him.
