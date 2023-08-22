Lynx vs. Wings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 22
The Minnesota Lynx (15-17) will lean on Napheesa Collier (fourth in WNBA, 21.2 points per game) when they square off against Arike Ogunbowale (fifth in league, 21) and the Dallas Wings (18-14) on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Target Center. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Twitter and BSSWX.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Lynx vs. Wings matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Lynx vs. Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Twitter and BSSWX
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Arena: Target Center
Lynx vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wings (-6.5)
|169
|-258
|+210
|BetMGM
|Wings (-6.5)
|169.5
|-275
|+220
|PointsBet
|Wings (-6.5)
|169.5
|-260
|+190
|Tipico
|Wings (-6.5)
|169.5
|-280
|+210
Lynx vs. Wings Betting Trends
- The Wings have won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- The Lynx are 16-15-0 ATS this year.
- When playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season, Dallas has an ATS record of 4-3.
- When playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this season, Minnesota has an ATS record of 4-6.
- The Wings and their opponents have combined to hit the over 17 out of 31 times this season.
- So far this season, 17 out of the Lynx's 32 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
