Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays will look to outdo Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies at Tropicana Field on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 126 home runs.

Colorado ranks 18th in the majors with a .404 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored 547 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Rockies rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.4 whiffs per contest.

Colorado has a 7.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.51 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined 1.511 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Ty Blach (1-1) for his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has one quality starts in five chances this season.

Blach has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-5 Home Ty Blach Joe Mantiply 8/16/2023 Diamondbacks L 9-7 Home Austin Gomber Slade Cecconi 8/18/2023 White Sox W 14-1 Home Peter Lambert Michael Kopech 8/19/2023 White Sox W 11-5 Home Kyle Freeland Jesse Scholtens 8/20/2023 White Sox L 10-5 Home Chris Flexen Dylan Cease 8/22/2023 Rays - Away Ty Blach Zack Littell 8/23/2023 Rays - Away Austin Gomber Aaron Civale 8/24/2023 Rays - Away Peter Lambert - 8/25/2023 Orioles - Away Kyle Freeland Kyle Gibson 8/26/2023 Orioles - Away Chris Flexen Cole Irvin 8/27/2023 Orioles - Away Ty Blach Kyle Bradish

