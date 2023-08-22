Today's WNBA schedule has lots in store. Among those four games is the Las Vegas Aces playing the Atlanta Dream.

Today's WNBA Games

The Washington Mystics take on the Connecticut Sun

The Sun go on the road to face the Mystics on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

WAS Record: 15-17

15-17 CON Record: 22-10

22-10 WAS Stats: 81.0 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 82.3 Opp. PPG (fifth)

81.0 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 82.3 Opp. PPG (fifth) CON Stats: 83.3 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 79.1 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (15.6 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.9 APG)

Brittney Sykes (15.6 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.9 APG) CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (15.5 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 8.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -5.5

-5.5 CON Odds to Win: -262

-262 WAS Odds to Win: +207

+207 Total: 159.5 points

The Atlanta Dream face the Las Vegas Aces

The Aces travel to face the Dream on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

ATL Record: 16-16

16-16 LVA Record: 28-4

28-4 ATL Stats: 82.1 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 83.7 Opp. PPG (ninth)

82.1 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 83.7 Opp. PPG (ninth) LVA Stats: 93.1 PPG (first in WNBA), 79.4 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

ATL Key Player: Allisha Gray (17.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.2 APG)

Allisha Gray (17.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.2 APG) LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (21.4 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 1.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -15.5

-15.5 LVA Odds to Win: -1508

-1508 ATL Odds to Win: +833

+833 Total: 168 points

The Chicago Sky play the Seattle Storm

The Storm hit the road the Sky on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 12-20

12-20 SEA Record: 10-22

10-22 CHI Stats: 79.8 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 83.4 Opp. PPG (seventh)

79.8 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 83.4 Opp. PPG (seventh) SEA Stats: 78.3 PPG (11th in WNBA), 83.0 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (10.0 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 6.1 APG)

Courtney Williams (10.0 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 6.1 APG) SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (24.1 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -2.5

-2.5 CHI Odds to Win: -144

-144 SEA Odds to Win: +119

+119 Total: 159 points

The Minnesota Lynx play host to the Dallas Wings

The Wings take to the home court of the Lynx on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIN Record: 15-17

15-17 DAL Record: 18-14

18-14 MIN Stats: 79.4 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 84.4 Opp. PPG (11th)

79.4 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 84.4 Opp. PPG (11th) DAL Stats: 87.0 PPG (third in WNBA), 83.8 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.2 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.4 APG)

Napheesa Collier (21.2 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.4 APG) DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (17.7 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 4.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -6.5

-6.5 DAL Odds to Win: -275

-275 MIN Odds to Win: +217

+217 Total: 169.5 points

