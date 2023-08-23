The MLB lineup today, which includes the New York Mets taking on the Atlanta Braves, is sure to please.

We've got what you need regarding how to watch today's MLB action right here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Pittsburgh Pirates (57-69) take on the St. Louis Cardinals (55-72)

The Cardinals will look to pick up a road win at PNC Park against the Pirates on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.268 AVG, 18 HR, 62 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.268 AVG, 18 HR, 62 RBI) STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.283 AVG, 26 HR, 85 RBI)

STL Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -124 +104 9.5

The Detroit Tigers (58-68) play host to the Chicago Cubs (65-60)

The Cubs hope to get a road victory at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.237 AVG, 23 HR, 69 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.237 AVG, 23 HR, 69 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.279 AVG, 9 HR, 60 RBI)

DET Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -118 -102 8.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (69-57) host the Minnesota Twins (65-61)

The Twins hope to get a road victory at American Family Field against the Brewers on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.286 AVG, 16 HR, 68 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.286 AVG, 16 HR, 68 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.228 AVG, 15 HR, 54 RBI)

MIL Moneyline MIN Moneyline Total -138 +117 8

The Chicago White Sox (49-77) play the Seattle Mariners (71-55)

The Mariners will take to the field at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.268 AVG, 33 HR, 67 RBI)

Luis Robert (.268 AVG, 33 HR, 67 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.278 AVG, 21 HR, 79 RBI)

SEA Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -216 +178 9.5

The Oakland Athletics (36-90) take on the Kansas City Royals (40-88)

The Royals will look to pick up a road win at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.248 AVG, 21 HR, 54 RBI)

Brent Rooker (.248 AVG, 21 HR, 54 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.278 AVG, 25 HR, 80 RBI)

The Philadelphia Phillies (69-57) take on the San Francisco Giants (65-61)

The Giants will hit the field at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.298 AVG, 12 HR, 51 RBI)

Bryson Stott (.298 AVG, 12 HR, 51 RBI) SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.301 AVG, 17 HR, 44 RBI)

PHI Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -132 +111 9

The Los Angeles Angels (61-65) take on the Cincinnati Reds (65-61)

The Reds hope to get a road victory at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Wednesday at 4:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.304 AVG, 43 HR, 89 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.304 AVG, 43 HR, 89 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.268 AVG, 18 HR, 67 RBI)

LAA Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -167 +141 8.5

The San Diego Padres (60-67) host the Miami Marlins (65-62)

The Marlins will hit the field at PETCO Park against the Padres on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.259 AVG, 24 HR, 75 RBI)

Juan Soto (.259 AVG, 24 HR, 75 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.356 AVG, 5 HR, 58 RBI)

SD Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -122 +103 8

The Tampa Bay Rays (76-51) take on the Colorado Rockies (48-77)

The Rockies will take to the field at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.328 AVG, 16 HR, 62 RBI)

Yandy Díaz (.328 AVG, 16 HR, 62 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.252 AVG, 21 HR, 65 RBI)

TB Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -277 +224 8.5

The New York Yankees (60-65) take on the Washington Nationals (58-68)

The Nationals will look to pick up a road win at Yankee Stadium versus the Yankees on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.265 AVG, 19 HR, 50 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.265 AVG, 19 HR, 50 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.288 AVG, 20 HR, 69 RBI)

NYY Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -136 +115 9

The Baltimore Orioles (77-48) host the Toronto Blue Jays (70-56)

The Blue Jays hope to get a road victory at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.273 AVG, 16 HR, 59 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.273 AVG, 16 HR, 59 RBI) TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.268 AVG, 18 HR, 72 RBI)

TOR Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -124 +104 8.5

The Cleveland Guardians (60-66) face the Los Angeles Dodgers (76-48)

The Dodgers hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.278 AVG, 18 HR, 67 RBI)

José Ramírez (.278 AVG, 18 HR, 67 RBI) LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.300 AVG, 34 HR, 86 RBI)

LAD Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -209 +173 8.5

The Atlanta Braves (81-44) face the New York Mets (59-68)

The Mets will hit the field at Truist Park against the Braves on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.333 AVG, 28 HR, 74 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.333 AVG, 28 HR, 74 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.224 AVG, 39 HR, 95 RBI)

ATL Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -197 +165 9.5

The Houston Astros (72-55) host the Boston Red Sox (66-60)

The Red Sox will hit the field at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.296 AVG, 25 HR, 94 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.296 AVG, 25 HR, 94 RBI) BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.271 AVG, 29 HR, 85 RBI)

HOU Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -119 -100 9

