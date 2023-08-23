Rockies vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 23
Wednesday's contest at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (76-51) matching up with the Colorado Rockies (48-77) at 6:40 PM (on August 23). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Rays, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Aaron Civale (6-3) to the mound, while Austin Gomber (9-9) will get the nod for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
Rockies vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Rockies 3.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Explore More About This Game
Rockies Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 2-7.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.
- The Rockies have put together a 1-2-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in three of those contests).
- The Rockies have come away with 43 wins in the 109 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Colorado has been a moneyline underdog of -275 or longer nine times, losing every contest.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Colorado scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (551 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.57) in the majors this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 16
|Diamondbacks
|L 9-7
|Austin Gomber vs Slade Cecconi
|August 18
|White Sox
|W 14-1
|Peter Lambert vs Michael Kopech
|August 19
|White Sox
|W 11-5
|Kyle Freeland vs Jesse Scholtens
|August 20
|White Sox
|L 10-5
|Chris Flexen vs Dylan Cease
|August 22
|@ Rays
|L 12-4
|Ty Blach vs Zack Littell
|August 23
|@ Rays
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Aaron Civale
|August 24
|@ Rays
|-
|Peter Lambert vs TBA
|August 25
|@ Orioles
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Kyle Gibson
|August 26
|@ Orioles
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Cole Irvin
|August 27
|@ Orioles
|-
|Ty Blach vs Kyle Bradish
|August 28
|Braves
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Bryce Elder
