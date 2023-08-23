Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will try to get to Austin Gomber when he takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -275 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +220 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSSUN

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -275 +220 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Rockies and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Rockies' ATS record is 1-2-0 over their last 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in three of those games). The average over/under set by bookmakers in Colorado's past six games has been 11.5, a span during which the Rockies and their opponents have hit the over each time.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have come away with 43 wins in the 109 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado has not won as an underdog of +220 or more on the moneyline this season in nine such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 31.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Colorado have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 56 of 124 chances this season.

The Rockies are 15-11-0 against the spread in their 26 games that had a posted line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-33 20-44 19-30 29-47 30-55 18-22

