The Colorado Rockies (48-77) visit the Tampa Bay Rays (76-51) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Rays will call on Aaron Civale (6-3) against the Rockies and Austin Gomber (9-9).

Rockies vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Civale - TB (6-3, 2.44 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (9-9, 5.52 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

Gomber (9-9) is going for his 10th win when he takes the mound first for the Rockies in his 26th start of the season. He has a 5.52 ERA in 130 1/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.

In his last outing on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In 25 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 5.52, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .296 against him.

Gomber has 11 quality starts under his belt this season.

Gomber will try to prolong a 13-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 innings per appearance).

In three of his 25 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale

Civale (6-3) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he allowed five hits in six scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with a 2.44 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .229.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Civale will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 16 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

