The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .370 on-base percentage over his past 10 games, take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Rays.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has an OPS of .730, fueled by an OBP of .298 and a team-best slugging percentage of .431 this season.

In 69.7% of his 119 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 14 games this season (11.8%), leaving the park in 3% of his plate appearances.

Tovar has an RBI in 42 of 119 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 53 of 119 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 59 .285 AVG .237 .333 OBP .263 .466 SLG .397 23 XBH 22 7 HR 7 32 RBI 25 56/12 K/BB 72/9 2 SB 5

Rays Pitching Rankings