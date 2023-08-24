Jurickson Profar, who is 1-for-3 in his most recent game, will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:10 PM ET on August 24.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rays.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .240 with 25 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 45 walks.

Profar has had a hit in 68 of 107 games this year (63.6%), including multiple hits 25 times (23.4%).

Looking at the 107 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (6.5%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Profar has had an RBI in 27 games this year (25.2%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 43 games this season (40.2%), including seven multi-run games (6.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 53 .281 AVG .200 .359 OBP .282 .433 SLG .305 23 XBH 12 3 HR 5 21 RBI 19 34/22 K/BB 50/23 1 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings