The Minnesota Lynx (16-17) will look to Napheesa Collier (fourth in WNBA, 21.5 points per game) going up against Arike Ogunbowale (fifth in league, 21.0) and the Dallas Wings (18-15) on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at College Park Center. The game tips off at 8:00 PM ET on BSSWX and BSNX.

Lynx vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: College Park Center

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Wings

Minnesota scores just 4.2 fewer points per game (79.8) than Dallas gives up (84.0).

Minnesota's 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as Dallas has allowed to its opponents.

The Lynx are 12-4 when they shoot better than 44.1% from the field.

Minnesota shoots 32.1% from three-point distance this season. That's 4.0 percentage points lower than Dallas has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (36.1%).

The Lynx have a 6-4 record when the team hits more than 36.1% of their three-point attempts.

Dallas averages 39 rebounds per game, outrebounding Minnesota by 5.0 boards per contest.

Lynx Recent Performance

While the Lynx are putting up 79.8 points per game in 2023, they have bettered that mark in their past 10 games, amassing 81.1 a contest.

The Lynx are making 6.5 threes per contest over their past 10 games, which is 0.1 fewer three-pointers than their average for the season (6.6). That said, they have a higher three-point percentage over their past 10 contests (34.9%) compared to their season average from beyond the arc (32.1%).

Lynx Injuries