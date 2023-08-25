On Friday, Brendan Rodgers (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Colorado Rockies play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

  • Rodgers is batting .239 with four doubles, a triple and four walks.
  • Rodgers has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • In 17 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Rodgers has had an RBI in five games this year (29.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (17.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in five of 17 games (29.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Other Rockies Players vs the Orioles

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 9
.314 AVG .156
.333 OBP .250
.486 SLG .156
5 XBH 0
0 HR 0
8 RBI 1
10/1 K/BB 11/3
0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Irvin (1-3) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.66 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.66, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .263 batting average against him.
