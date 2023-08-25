On Friday, Brendan Rodgers (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Colorado Rockies play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

Rodgers is batting .239 with four doubles, a triple and four walks.

Rodgers has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

In 17 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Rodgers has had an RBI in five games this year (29.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (17.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in five of 17 games (29.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 .314 AVG .156 .333 OBP .250 .486 SLG .156 5 XBH 0 0 HR 0 8 RBI 1 10/1 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0

