Charlie Blackmon -- hitting .364 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the hill, on August 25 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rays.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon has 15 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 26 walks while batting .280.

Blackmon has picked up a hit in 73.8% of his 65 games this season, with more than one hit in 29.2% of them.

In 10.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Blackmon has an RBI in 22 of 65 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them.

He has scored a run in 34 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 28 .307 AVG .245 .390 OBP .336 .533 SLG .368 17 XBH 9 5 HR 2 23 RBI 8 16/17 K/BB 20/9 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings