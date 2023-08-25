Elehuris Montero -- with a slugging percentage of .515 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, on August 25 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is hitting .219 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and seven walks.

Montero has picked up a hit in 47.3% of his 55 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.2% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 55), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.5% of his games this season, Montero has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (9.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 17 games this year (30.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 29 .310 AVG .141 .341 OBP .175 .452 SLG .303 9 XBH 7 1 HR 4 14 RBI 12 28/5 K/BB 49/2 0 SB 0

