The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (.241 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .239 with 25 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 45 walks.

In 68 of 108 games this year (63.0%) Profar has picked up a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (23.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 6.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Profar has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this year (27 of 108), with more than one RBI 11 times (10.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 43 of 108 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 54 .281 AVG .199 .359 OBP .280 .433 SLG .303 23 XBH 12 3 HR 5 21 RBI 19 34/22 K/BB 51/23 1 SB 0

