Ezequiel Tovar and Adley Rutschman will take the field when the Colorado Rockies and Baltimore Orioles meet on Friday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Rockies vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023

7:05 PM ET

Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 129 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Colorado ranks 18th in the majors with a .404 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies' .250 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Colorado has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 559 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

The Rockies rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.

Colorado strikes out just 7.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.57 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.517 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Freeland (5-13) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his 25th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 24 starts this season.

Freeland has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 White Sox W 11-5 Home Kyle Freeland Jesse Scholtens 8/20/2023 White Sox L 10-5 Home Chris Flexen Dylan Cease 8/22/2023 Rays L 12-4 Away Ty Blach Zack Littell 8/23/2023 Rays L 6-5 Away Austin Gomber Aaron Civale 8/24/2023 Rays L 5-3 Away Peter Lambert Shawn Armstrong 8/25/2023 Orioles - Away Kyle Freeland Cole Irvin 8/26/2023 Orioles - Away Chris Flexen Cole Irvin 8/27/2023 Orioles - Away Ty Blach Kyle Bradish 8/28/2023 Braves - Home Austin Gomber Bryce Elder 8/29/2023 Braves - Home Peter Lambert Charlie Morton 8/30/2023 Braves - Home Kyle Freeland Spencer Strider

