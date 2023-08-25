Ryan McMahon vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (hitting .268 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, four walks and six RBI), battle starting pitcher Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.335) and total hits (114) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 88th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.
- McMahon enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .238.
- McMahon has reached base via a hit in 78 games this season (of 120 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.
- In 20 games this year, he has homered (16.7%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- McMahon has had an RBI in 40 games this year (33.3%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 57 games this year (47.5%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|62
|.274
|AVG
|.231
|.351
|OBP
|.321
|.507
|SLG
|.415
|27
|XBH
|22
|12
|HR
|9
|42
|RBI
|23
|78/26
|K/BB
|79/31
|2
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Irvin gets the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.66 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.66, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
