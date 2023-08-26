Elias Díaz vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Orioles.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .272 with 20 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks.
- He ranks 41st in batting average, 92nd in on base percentage, and 81st in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Diaz has recorded a hit in 70 of 112 games this season (62.5%), including 30 multi-hit games (26.8%).
- In 13 games this season, he has homered (11.6%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).
- Diaz has had at least one RBI in 32.1% of his games this season (36 of 112), with two or more RBI 18 times (16.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|58
|.292
|AVG
|.255
|.335
|OBP
|.311
|.492
|SLG
|.370
|21
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|5
|34
|RBI
|26
|37/14
|K/BB
|54/15
|2
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- The Orioles surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 24th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.03 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.03, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .225 batting average against him.
