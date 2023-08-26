Harold Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .167 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on August 26 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Harold Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is hitting .262 with 12 doubles, a home run and six walks.
  • Castro has gotten a hit in 46 of 80 games this season (57.5%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (16.3%).
  • He has gone deep in just one game this year.
  • In 23.8% of his games this season, Castro has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (11.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 21 games this season (26.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Other Rockies Players vs the Orioles

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 39
.282 AVG .242
.286 OBP .270
.333 SLG .317
6 XBH 7
0 HR 1
16 RBI 13
32/1 K/BB 27/5
1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his 24th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.03 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • In 23 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 3.03 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
