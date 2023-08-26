Player prop betting options for Marcus Semien, Carlos Correa and others are available in the Texas Rangers-Minnesota Twins matchup at Target Field on Saturday, starting at 7:15 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Twins Game Info

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: FOX

Max Scherzer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Scherzer Stats

The Rangers will send Max Scherzer (12-5) to the mound for his 24th start this season.

He has started 23 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.

Scherzer has started 23 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 19 times. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

The 39-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.77), 16th in WHIP (1.150), and 10th in K/9 (10.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Scherzer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers Aug. 20 3.2 3 3 3 4 4 vs. Angels Aug. 14 7.0 1 0 0 11 1 at Athletics Aug. 8 7.0 3 1 1 6 2 vs. White Sox Aug. 3 6.0 7 3 3 9 2 vs. Nationals Jul. 28 7.0 6 1 1 7 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Semien Stats

Semien has 147 hits with 31 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs, 57 walks and 80 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He's slashing .276/.346/.462 on the year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 24 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 22 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 21 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Brewers Aug. 20 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 34 doubles, 24 home runs, 41 walks and 77 RBI (118 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He has a .347/.415/.659 slash line on the year.

Seager heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Twins Aug. 24 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 22 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 21 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Brewers Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Correa Stats

Correa has 101 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 49 walks and 57 RBI.

He has a .229/.308/.406 slash line on the season.

Correa hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Aug. 25 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 vs. Rangers Aug. 24 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 at Brewers Aug. 23 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 at Brewers Aug. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has 16 doubles, 21 home runs, 29 walks and 49 RBI (81 total hits).

He has a slash line of .244/.310/.482 so far this season.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Aug. 25 2-for-3 2 1 1 6 vs. Rangers Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 at Brewers Aug. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 19 2-for-5 0 0 1 3

