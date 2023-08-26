Adley Rutschman will lead the charge for the Baltimore Orioles (80-48) on Saturday, August 26, when they clash with Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (48-80) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards at 7:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Orioles as -300 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +240 moneyline odds. Baltimore (-2.5) is favored on the run line. A 9-run total is set for this contest.

Rockies vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish - BAL (8-6, 3.03 ERA) vs Chris Flexen - COL (1-5, 7.18 ERA)

Rockies vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have won 41 out of the 57 games, or 71.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Orioles have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.

Baltimore has a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Orioles have a 4-1 record across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have come away with 43 wins in the 112 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have won all of their three games in which they were named as at least a +240 moneyline underdog.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+225) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240) Brendan Rodgers 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+210) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Elehuris Montero 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

