The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .548 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.433) thanks to 46 extra-base hits.

In 84 of 121 games this season (69.4%) Tovar has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (23.1%).

He has homered in 12.4% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Tovar has an RBI in 44 of 121 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 44.6% of his games this season (54 of 121), he has scored, and in nine of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 61 .285 AVG .233 .333 OBP .258 .466 SLG .401 23 XBH 23 7 HR 8 32 RBI 28 56/12 K/BB 74/9 2 SB 5

Orioles Pitching Rankings