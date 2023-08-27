The Colorado Rockies, including Mike Toglia and his .364 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Jack Flaherty and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Mike Toglia At The Plate

  • Toglia has five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .175.
  • Toglia has gotten a hit in 19 of 38 games this year (50.0%), with more than one hit on three occasions (7.9%).
  • Looking at the 38 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (7.9%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Toglia has driven in a run in nine games this season (23.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In 15 of 38 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 19
.210 AVG .141
.300 OBP .179
.290 SLG .281
3 XBH 5
1 HR 2
5 RBI 4
23/8 K/BB 24/2
1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Flaherty gets the start for the Orioles, his 24th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.73 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday, Aug. 16 against the San Diego Padres, when he went three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.73 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 23 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .275 to opposing hitters.
