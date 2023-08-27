Sunday's game between the Baltimore Orioles (81-48) and the Colorado Rockies (48-81) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Orioles securing the victory. First pitch is at 1:35 PM on August 27.

The Orioles will give the nod to Jack Flaherty (8-8, 4.73 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Ty Blach (1-1, 4.39 ERA).

Rockies vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Orioles 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 1-8 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on eight occasions.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Rockies have been victorious in 43, or 38.1%, of the 113 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a win-loss record of 9-34 when favored by +170 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 20 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (567 total runs).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.56 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Schedule