Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles will try to find success against Ty Blach when he takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit 130 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Fueled by 391 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 18th in MLB with a .403 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies' .249 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Colorado has scored 567 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Rockies have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Rockies rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.

Colorado strikes out just 7.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.56) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined 1.514 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Blach (1-1) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in four innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

In six starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

In six starts this season, Blach has lasted five or more innings three times, with an average of 3.2 innings per appearance.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/22/2023 Rays L 12-4 Away Ty Blach Zack Littell 8/23/2023 Rays L 6-5 Away Austin Gomber Aaron Civale 8/24/2023 Rays L 5-3 Away Peter Lambert Shawn Armstrong 8/25/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Kyle Freeland Cole Irvin 8/26/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Chris Flexen Kyle Bradish 8/27/2023 Orioles - Away Ty Blach Jack Flaherty 8/28/2023 Braves - Home Austin Gomber Bryce Elder 8/29/2023 Braves - Home Peter Lambert Charlie Morton 8/30/2023 Braves - Home Kyle Freeland Spencer Strider 9/1/2023 Blue Jays - Home Chris Flexen Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/2/2023 Blue Jays - Home Ty Blach Yusei Kikuchi

